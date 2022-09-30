Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
What are National Games and the hype around it?
The 36th National Games are back after a long wait of 7 years!
The National Games 2022 will be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12, 2022. The games were inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in a spectacular opening ceremony, in a fully packed Narendra Modi Stadium.
India's prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. But what exactly are National Games and why is there so much buzz about it? Watch the video to know.
