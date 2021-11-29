Log In
Tennis

India's rising tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi impresses in Italy

23-year-old Karman made it to the finals of the W25 Ortisei Italy but fell short of lifting the title.

The Bridge Desk

2021-11-29

23-year-old Karman Kaur Thandi made it to the finals of the W25 Ortisei Italy but fell short of lifting the title.

Her feat was special as she became the 2nd Indian woman tennis singles player after Sania Mirza to reach the semis stage on the European circuit.

Watch her story here.
