Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
India's rising tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi impresses in Italy
23-year-old Karman made it to the finals of the W25 Ortisei Italy but fell short of lifting the title.
23-year-old Karman Kaur Thandi made it to the finals of the W25 Ortisei Italy but fell short of lifting the title.
Her feat was special as she became the 2nd Indian woman tennis singles player after Sania Mirza to reach the semis stage on the European circuit.
Watch her story here.
Next Story