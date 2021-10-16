Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
The battle between Manika Batra and Table Tennis Federation of India
Manika Batra one of India's finest table tennis player was not made a part of Asian TT championship contingent.
India's finest Table tennis player Manika Batra is in the headlines because she is in disagreement with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) over her refusal to be under the guidance of national coach Soumyadeep Roy.
Batra had also come out with allegations against the coach which furthered this row between the organization and the player. What happened and how it happened?
Watch this video to know more.
