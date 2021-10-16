Log In
Table Tennis

The battle between Manika Batra and Table Tennis Federation of India

Manika Batra one of India's finest table tennis player was not made a part of Asian TT championship contingent.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-10-16T18:21:39+05:30

India's finest Table tennis player Manika Batra is in the headlines because she is in disagreement with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) over her refusal to be under the guidance of national coach Soumyadeep Roy.

Batra had also come out with allegations against the coach which furthered this row between the organization and the player. What happened and how it happened?

