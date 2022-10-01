Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Shooting
'She has become calmer than before', says Elavenil Valarivan's mother
Gujarat's Elavenil Valarivan won gold in the 10m air rifle at the ongoing 2022 National Games.
Tokyo Olympian and home favourite Elavenil Valarivan won the gold in the 10m Air Rife individual event at the National Games 2022 on Friday.
Fresh from a gold medal victory, the 23-year-old spoke to us about how she took up shooting and the progress she has made over the years and more, as her proud mother watched on!
