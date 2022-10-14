Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Shooting
Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first quota for Paris Olympics 2024
Men's Trap Shooter Bhowneesh becomes the first Indian to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024.
Men's trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta became the first Indian to book a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024. The 23-year-old achieved the qualification at the ISSF Shotgun World Championships 2022 where he finished fourth in the men's trap event.
