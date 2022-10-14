Log In
Shooting

Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first quota for Paris Olympics 2024

Men's Trap Shooter Bhowneesh becomes the first Indian to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024.

By

Richa Singh

Published: 14 Oct 2022 10:00 AM GMT

Men's trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta became the first Indian to book a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024. The 23-year-old achieved the qualification at the ISSF Shotgun World Championships 2022 where he finished fourth in the men's trap event.

Shooting Shooting World Cup Paris 2024 Olympics 
