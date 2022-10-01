Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sanjita Chanu makes a comeback after 4 years of doping ban
Sanjita Chanu won a silver in the 49kg women's weightlifting event at the 2022 National Games.
Double Commonwealth gold medalist Sanjita Chanu won a silver at the weightlifting women's 49kg event on Friday losing to her statesmen Mirabai Chanu at the National Games 2022.
The 28-year-old who has been in the circuit for a while was making a comeback from a doping ban after 4 years! We got in a quick chat with her, watch here.
