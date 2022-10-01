Log In
Sanjita Chanu makes a comeback after 4 years of doping ban

Sanjita Chanu won a silver in the 49kg women's weightlifting event at the 2022 National Games.

Richa Singh

Published: 1 Oct 2022 2:56 PM GMT

Double Commonwealth gold medalist Sanjita Chanu won a silver at the weightlifting women's 49kg event on Friday losing to her statesmen Mirabai Chanu at the National Games 2022.

The 28-year-old who has been in the circuit for a while was making a comeback from a doping ban after 4 years! We got in a quick chat with her, watch here.

