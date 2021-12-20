Log In
Rowing

Indian Rowers bag 6 medals at Asian Rowing Championship 2021

The Indian rowers finished their Asian Rowing campaign with 2 gold and 4 silver medals.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-20T17:26:47+05:30

Indian rowers enjoyed a gala time at the recently concluded Asian Rowing Championships at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Centre in Rayong. They finished their continental campaign with a total of six podium finishes, including 2 gold and 4 silver medals.

Having opened their medal account with gold via Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi in men's doubles sculls and a silver in men's singles sculls via Parminder Grewal yesterday, the Indians added four more medals to their tally on the final day on Sunday.

