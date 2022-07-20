Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Reliving India's best moments at the World Athletics Championships
Although India has only one medal to show for from the World Athletics Championships so far, Indian athletes have had some good runs at the prestigious event. We rewind in this video.
India boasts of just a solitary medal won by Anju Bobby George in the World Athletics Championships.
But close calls have been synonymous with Indian athletics for some time now.
The World Athletics Championship has witnessed such stories clad in an Indian jersey in its past editions - in this video we take a look at India's finest moments from the World Athletics Championships, so far.
