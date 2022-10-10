'No one remembers what I have done for the nation,' says Sarita Devi

Began boxing inspired by Muhammad Ali, Manipur's Sarita Devi is the only Indian to have won more than two Boxing World Championships medals apart from Mary Kom. India's most successful boxer in the Asian Championships and one of the best the country has ever produced.

However, her 2014 Asian Games bronze remains the most talked about moment in a career that may have fallen just short of its promise. We decided to visit the champion. Watch the video.



