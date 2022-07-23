Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Pro Panja League: How did Sachin Goyal become India's best arm wrestler?
With the Pro Panja League taking place in Gwalior, let's meet India's best arm wrestler - Sachin Goyal and know more about his journey in this video.
The stage is all set for Asia's biggest Arm Wrestling league - the Pro Panja League which will kick off on 22nd July at Gwalior, where the best of India's arm wrestlers will compete. And the one leading the queue is Sachin Goyal.
How did he become India's best arm wrestler - we find out his journey in this video.
