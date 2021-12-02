Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Videos

Parmjeet Kumar wins India's first medal in Para Powerlifting World Championship

Indian para powerlifter Parmjeet Kumar won a bronze medal in the World Para Powerlifting Championships 2021 in Georgia.

X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-02T12:55:34+05:30

Tbilisi, Georgia witnessed a new champion from India, Parmjeet Kumar who created history by clinching the country's first ever medal at World Para Powerlifting Championships!

Competing in the 49kg category Kumar earned a podium finish by lifting 158kg.

Watch his inspiring story here.

Powerlifting Indian Sports Para Sports 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X