Parmjeet Kumar wins India's first medal in Para Powerlifting World Championship
Indian para powerlifter Parmjeet Kumar won a bronze medal in the World Para Powerlifting Championships 2021 in Georgia.
Tbilisi, Georgia witnessed a new champion from India, Parmjeet Kumar who created history by clinching the country's first ever medal at World Para Powerlifting Championships!
Competing in the 49kg category Kumar earned a podium finish by lifting 158kg.
Watch his inspiring story here.
