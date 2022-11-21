Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Others

The Bridge Weekly| Hot Happenings of the week: 13-19th November

Manika creates history, Sindhu disappoints, and more! Here are this week's highlights in the sports' world.

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 21 Nov 2022 9:25 AM GMT

This week is what we call a landmark week for Indian sports. From Kabaddi to Table Tennis and all the sports that lie in between, the not-so-dramatic week in the sports circuit had some interesting news to unpack.

Watch this week's Hot Happenings to keep yourself updated with Indian sports! 13th- 19th November 2022.


Indian Sports Cricket Chess Shooting Badminton Table Tennis Achanta Sharath Kamal PV Sindhu Manika Batra Pro Kabaddi League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X