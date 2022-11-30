Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
The Bridge Originals: What's in a Squash kit bag?
Maharashtra no.1 Reyansh Karia explains about equipment used in Squash
We caught up with Reyansh Karia, U-11 squash player who competed at the Jodhpur Junior Open squash, held in November 2022.In a fun interview, the young boy talked about the various equipment used in squash, from the footwear to the balls.
The Jodhpur leg of the HCL SRFI Indian tour was also going on simultaneously at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.
