Indian Olympians and Paralympians sing Jana Gana Mana ahead of Republic Day
Celebrating India's Republic Day with a theme named 'Man main hai maidan', our sports stars sing the national anthem together.
With an aim to inspire the younger generation towards sports Institute of Sports Management has got our sports star to sing the national anthem of India and kept the theme as 'Man main hai maidan'.
Watch Neeraj Copra, Mirabai Chanu, Bhavina Patel and others sing our nation's anthem here.
