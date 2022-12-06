Log In
First Indian to reach world championship of two-wheel racing

Bengaluru's Shreyas Hareesh achieved a historic feat at just the age of 12 years!

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 6 Dec 2022 5:12 AM GMT

Introducing the first Indian to have ever reached the World Championships of two-wheel racing in any age category!

Shreyas Hareesh also known as 'The Bengaluru Kid' is a sensation. He finished in the top 10 at the 2022 Mini GP World Championships held in Spain.

Get to know the champion better!


Motorsports Biking World Championship Racing 
