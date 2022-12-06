Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Others
First Indian to reach world championship of two-wheel racing
Bengaluru's Shreyas Hareesh achieved a historic feat at just the age of 12 years!
Introducing the first Indian to have ever reached the World Championships of two-wheel racing in any age category!
Shreyas Hareesh also known as 'The Bengaluru Kid' is a sensation. He finished in the top 10 at the 2022 Mini GP World Championships held in Spain.
Get to know the champion better!
Next Story