Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Others
Lota Race, by mothers-in-law, for their daughters-in-law
In a small village near Bhopal, it's the mothers-in-law racing for the rights of daughters-in-law.
20 elderly women participated in Lota-Daud (Lota Race) held by the district administration in Phanda village to discourage defecation in the open in the district.
Elderly women ran with water-filled small pots (containers) and when they reached the point, they threw lota and their daughters-in-law congratulated them with garlands. At the same time, daughters-in-law pledged not to go for open defecation.
Zila Panchayat CEO Vikash Mishra said the main object of this lota race is to discourage defecation in the open. They should use toilets. They should motivate others too.
Watch this video to know more.
Next Story