Lota Race, by mothers-in-law, for their daughters-in-law

In a small village near Bhopal, it's the mothers-in-law racing for the rights of daughters-in-law.



Vithi Joat

Published: 18 Oct 2021 6:00 AM GMT

20 elderly women participated in Lota-Daud (Lota Race) held by the district administration in Phanda village to discourage defecation in the open in the district.

Elderly women ran with water-filled small pots (containers) and when they reached the point, they threw lota and their daughters-in-law congratulated them with garlands. At the same time, daughters-in-law pledged not to go for open defecation.

Zila Panchayat CEO Vikash Mishra said the main object of this lota race is to discourage defecation in the open. They should use toilets. They should motivate others too.

Watch this video to know more.

