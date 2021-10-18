Lota Race, by mothers-in-law, for their daughters-in-law

20 elderly women participated in Lota-Daud (Lota Race) held by the district administration in Phanda village to discourage defecation in the open in the district.

Elderly women ran with water-filled small pots (containers) and when they reached the point, they threw lota and their daughters-in-law congratulated them with garlands. At the same time, daughters-in-law pledged not to go for open defecation.

