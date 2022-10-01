Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
'I've got no break, Paris 2024 will come so soon' says Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu bags 49kg gold at Day 1 of the 36th National Games.
Star attraction of the day Mirabai Chanu bagged the 49kg gold at day 1 of the National Games 2022. Mirabai, who was participating in her second games, lifted a total of 191 kg to come up against her old rival Sanjita Chanu.
But the champion that she is, the lady is up for her next challenge. We got in a chat with her. Watch the video!
