Neeraj Chopra qualifies for his first-ever World Championships final
Neeraj Chopra stormed into the finals of the World Athletics Championships men's javelin throw finals with a massive 88.39m throw. He plays the finals on Sunday.
The Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men's javelin throw final of the 2022 World Athletics Championships final.
The 24-year-old made it through with a 'one and done' throw of 88.39m in his very first attempt and stormed into the finals.
This is Chopra's first-ever finals at the World Athletics Championship and this time, he his hungry to make some history.
