Neeraj Chopra wins India's first-ever Diamond League crown
Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian to win a Diamond League title and cement his status as the GOAT of Indian athletics further. Watch the best moments here!
Neeraj Chopra once again made the entire country proud by winning India's first-ever gold medal at the Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland.
His throw of 88.44m in his second attempt was enough for the Haryana lad to script history again. Watch the best bits from the historic event in this video!
