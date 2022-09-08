Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
Meet Anita Chanu - the coach who stopped Mirabai from quitting weightlifting
The Bridge met the lady behind the champion weightlifters of the country at Manipur - Anita Chanu, who played a key role in Mirabai not leaving the sport as well. Discover more in this video!
What is common among all the champion weightlifters from Manipur like Mirabai Chanu and Bindiyarani Devi?
It is their coach Anita Chanu, who broke locks for Bindyarani Devi and went to Mirabai Chanu's home to stop her from quitting the sport.
Find out her story in this video from our Project Manipur series.
Next Story