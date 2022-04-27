Khelo India University Games 2021 | Day 2 Highlights

The second edition of the Khelo India University games was supposed to be held in the year 2021 but was later postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. It is to be hosted by Bangalore's Jain University and is expected to be held between April-May 2022. Jain University's School of Engineering and Technology campus and The Sports School campus situated at Kanakapura Road are hosting majority of the events while some events are being hosted at different campuses of the university. However the opening ceremony is to be held in Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore while the closing ceremony is to held in the global campus of Jain University.

More than 5000 athletes from over 170 institutes are expected to take part in the games making it the biggest ever Khelo Games till date.