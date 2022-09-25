Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kabaddi
Kabbadi players served food in toilet, Why?
Kabaddi players in UP seen serving food to themselves kept in the toilet. Watch the video to know.
In another representation of the shabby state of sports and athletes in the country, a video recently surfaced on the internet showing over 200 U17 female Kabaddi players serving food to themselves kept in the toilet, in the Saharanpur district of UP.
Followed by controversies and suspensions, what's the ugly matter? Watch this video to know.
