Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi 2021| Bengal Warriors Squad, Performance & Team Analysis
The defending Champions Bengal Warriors, will look to make it 2 in 2 seasons in the Pro Kabaddi league.
To do so they have retained their core players from last season like Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde and bought some experienced players like Rishank Devadiga in the auction.
Bengal Warriors are ready to defend their title. Have a look at their entire squad, performance and an analysis of their team.
