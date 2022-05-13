CWG Begin In
Videos

An Inspiring Story of Mumbai Indian's Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma, a left-handed batsman who can also bowl off spin, is the highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

By

Rahul

Published: 13 May 2022 9:56 AM GMT


Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma is so impressed by Tilak Varma that he believes that the 19-year-old batter has both the technique and temperament to become an all-format player for India in the near future. Varma had represented India in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in 2020, when they finished runners-up.


TATA IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians 
