An Inspiring Story of Mumbai Indian's Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma, a left-handed batsman who can also bowl off spin, is the highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.
Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma is so impressed by Tilak Varma that he believes that the 19-year-old batter has both the technique and temperament to become an all-format player for India in the near future. Varma had represented India in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in 2020, when they finished runners-up.
