Who are India's gold medal prospects at CWG 2022?
India will look to better their performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with strong gold medal contenders. Watch this video to know more.
India won 66 medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, out of which 26 were gold.
At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, India will look to improve on that front and increase their medal tally with strong gold medal favourites in the form of Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu in the contingent.
We predict the outcomes of our favourites here.
