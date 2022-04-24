CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Videos

IAS officer Deepak Rawat helps young footballers in fulfilling their dreams

One of the most popular and hardworking IAS officer Deepak Rawat has made a habit of going on field visits where he likes to solve the issues of the citizens

X
By

Rahul

Published: 24 April 2022 11:22 AM GMT


Deepak Rawat, currently serving as Commissioner of Kumaon could be seen assuring the young footballers of providing necessary facilities and equipment for better practice. He not only provided the young footballers what they wanted for training but boosted their confidence by praising their footballing skills. An IAS officer of 2007 batch, he is known for sudden inspections. Previously, he has served as the longest DM of Uttarakhand


Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X