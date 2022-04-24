Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
IAS officer Deepak Rawat helps young footballers in fulfilling their dreams
One of the most popular and hardworking IAS officer Deepak Rawat has made a habit of going on field visits where he likes to solve the issues of the citizens
Deepak Rawat, currently serving as Commissioner of Kumaon could be seen assuring the young footballers of providing necessary facilities and equipment for better practice. He not only provided the young footballers what they wanted for training but boosted their confidence by praising their footballing skills. An IAS officer of 2007 batch, he is known for sudden inspections. Previously, he has served as the longest DM of Uttarakhand
Next Story