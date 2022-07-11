Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
How many medals did India win at the 2018 Commonwealth Games?
India had one of the most successful outings at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where they raked in 66 medals. Watch this video to see how incredible India's performance was at the Games.
India's performance at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games was stellar with the contingent fetching as many as 66 medals from the Australian outing four years back.
As the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games approaches, we rewind to the last edition and see just how successful India's performance was at the Games in this video.
