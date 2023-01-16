Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Why is Pakistan not playing in the Hockey World Cup 2023?

Why is Pakistan not participating at the 2023 Hockey World Cup? The story is crazier than you probably think.

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 16 Jan 2023 12:03 PM GMT

Having won the World Cup 4 times, Pakistan is the most successful team in the history of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.

However, they aren't featuring in the 2023 edition, hosted in the Indian cities of Rourkela and Bhubaneswar. There is a crazy story behind this!

Watch to know.


Hockey India Hockey Hockey World Cup 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X