Hockey
Saunamara - The forgotten hockey village of India
A visit to Saunamara in Odisha- A village that produces hockey champions!
As Odisha prepares to host the 2023 Hockey World Cup, we bring unheard stories from the state to you. Like the village of Saunamara, which has produced hockey legends Dilip Tirkey and new up coming stars such as Olympic medalist Amit Rohidas and junior world champion Dipsan Tirkey.
A special tale of India's hockey village, watch here.
