The next big thing in Indian Hockey— Mumtaz Khan
Daughter of a vegetable vendor, 19-year-old Mumtaz Khan is now the pride of India with her hockey skills to flaunt.
It was a messy affair but the ball finally lands on her hockey stick after an Indian counter attack and she reverse sweeps it into the top of the net.
And that's how ladies and gentlemen we got our new star of Indian Hockey - Lucknow's Mumtaz Khan has scripted the story of success like no other.
