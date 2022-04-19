CWG Begin In
Hockey

The next big thing in Indian Hockey— Mumtaz Khan

Daughter of a vegetable vendor, 19-year-old Mumtaz Khan is now the pride of India with her hockey skills to flaunt.

By

Vithi Joat

Published: 19 April 2022 5:35 AM GMT

It was a messy affair but the ball finally lands on her hockey stick after an Indian counter attack and she reverse sweeps it into the top of the net.

And that's how ladies and gentlemen we got our new star of Indian Hockey - Lucknow's Mumtaz Khan has scripted the story of success like no other.
Watch this video to know more.
Hockey Indian womens hockey 
