Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 Highlights: India vs Canada

Indian men's junior hockey team crush Canada 13-1 to register first win of the tournament

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-27T18:56:46+05:30

After an unexpected start, the Indians came out with vengeance in the third quarter and scored three goals. The Canadian shoulders dropped and the Indian slotted in six more in the final quarter to complete a 13-1 rout.

Vice-captain Sanjay scored a second consecutive hat-trick while Araijeet Singh Hundal too found the net thrice as defending champions India bounced back strongly to demolish Canada.

Watch the highlights here.


