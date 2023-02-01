Log In
Hockey - The sport in which India first became World Champions

48 years to when India was first crowned the World Champions! A tale of bitter losses and wins.

1975 was the year when India became the world champions in hockey, winning the coveted silverware at the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

This was the third edition of the tournament, and India, after losing the final to Netherlands previously, made a statement win. A story of how the previous losses shaped the historic page in Indian sports. Watch here.


