Football

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Go Behind The Scenes at Old Trafford with Apollo Tyres

No plans before Man United VS Liverpool? We're taking you on a virtual behind-the-scenes trip to The Theatre Of Dreams!

X
By

Team Bridge

Published: 23 April 2021 10:33 AM GMT

Old Trafford will be the focus of football fans all around the world on Sunday, 2nd May 2021, when Manchester United take on Liverpool in a Premier League fixture.

Apollo Tyres brings you an exciting opportunity where we're taking you on a virtual behind-the-scenes trip to The Theatre Of Dreams! Stay tuned to @apolloxsports on Twitter and Instagram, for a chance to win a spot in this exclusive event. ️

