Live Northeast United vs East Bengal Highlights | ISL 2022-23

Kicking off things in Match week 3 of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season, we had NorthEast United FC facing East Bengal. Both sides had begun their campaign with consecutive losses and were raging to get their first points of the season with this match.

Will the Highlanders revel at their home ground or will the Red and Gold Brigade silence the crowd? Watch the match unravel with Rajdeep Saha!





