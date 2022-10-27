Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Live Northeast United vs East Bengal Highlights | ISL 2022-23

Will the Highlanders revel at their home ground or will the Red and Gold Brigade silence the crowd?

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 27 Oct 2022 8:09 AM GMT

Kicking off things in Match week 3 of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season, we had NorthEast United FC facing East Bengal. Both sides had begun their campaign with consecutive losses and were raging to get their first points of the season with this match.

Will the Highlanders revel at their home ground or will the Red and Gold Brigade silence the crowd? Watch the match unravel with Rajdeep Saha!


Indian Football Indian Super League East Bengal Northeast United FC 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X