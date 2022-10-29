Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Live Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Highlights | ISL 2022
The Nizams or the west block blues, whose night would it be?
After their stellar victory over NorthEast United in the previous game, Hero Indian Super League defending champions Hyderabad FC take on Simon Grayson's Bengaluru FC at home. Whoever wins will end Matchweek 3 at the top of the table, making this a potentially fascinating encounter. Join us for our LIVE watchalong!
