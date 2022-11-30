Log In
Football

Kolhapur to Kerala: India's football fever!

From Maharashtra to Kerela, the craze of FIFA World Cup in India!

By

Richa Singh

Published: 30 Nov 2022 1:59 PM GMT

The FIFA World Cup is going on in Qatar and though India is not competing, the craze is anything but high in the nation.

This video chronicles the story of Kolhapur and Kerala, traditional bastions of football fan following in India. The cities are divided in three, having passionate Brazil, Argentina and Portugal rival support clubs of their own.


Indian Football Football World Cup Kerala 
