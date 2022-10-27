Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
ISL highlights matchweek 2 ft. Roy Krishna, Petratos, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi
From FC Goa's last-gasp victory over East Bengal to the Mariners' 5-2 triumph, relive the exciting week 2 of the ISL.
The Match week 2 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season was dominated by the away sides who claimed three victories as compared to just one by the teams playing at home.
A total of 17 goals were scored as teams slowly begin to find their feet in the new season. There were many notable performances, both individual and team! Watch the week 2 highlights here.
