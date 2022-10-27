Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL highlights matchweek 2 ft. Roy Krishna, Petratos, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi

From FC Goa's last-gasp victory over East Bengal to the Mariners' 5-2 triumph, relive the exciting week 2 of the ISL.

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 27 Oct 2022 8:05 AM GMT

The Match week 2 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season was dominated by the away sides who claimed three victories as compared to just one by the teams playing at home.

A total of 17 goals were scored as teams slowly begin to find their feet in the new season. There were many notable performances, both individual and team! Watch the week 2 highlights here.


Indian Football Indian Super League East Bengal FC Goa 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X