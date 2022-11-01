Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
East Bengal 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan highlights | Kolkata Derby Live
90 minutes of age-old rivalry awaits as India's oldest clubs go up against each other for ISL's most-awaited encounter.
It's time for Asia's biggest footballing rivalry as East Bengal plays ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League today.
The most anticipated football match in India, the Kolkata derby has a phenomenal history and has given the world many memorable matches. Join in as we comment live.
Next Story