First athlete from Jammu & Kashmir to win a World Championship medal

Chandeep Singh scripted history after he won the silver medal at the World Para-Taekwondo Championship.

The Bridge Desk

2021-12-24

Chandeep Singh scripted history after he won a silver medal at World Para-Taekwondo Championship. He created history by claiming a silver medal in Men's plus 80 kg event at the 9th Para World Taekwondo Championships held at Istanbul, Turkey from 9th to 12th December 2021. He is also a man of many records and sports.

Watch this video to know more.

Para Sports Para Athletics Taekwondo 
