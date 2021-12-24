Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
First athlete from Jammu & Kashmir to win a World Championship medal
Chandeep Singh scripted history after he won the silver medal at the World Para-Taekwondo Championship.
Chandeep Singh scripted history after he won a silver medal at World Para-Taekwondo Championship. He created history by claiming a silver medal in Men's plus 80 kg event at the 9th Para World Taekwondo Championships held at Istanbul, Turkey from 9th to 12th December 2021. He is also a man of many records and sports.
Watch this video to know more.
