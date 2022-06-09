CWG Begin In
Videos

Esha Deol - The Actor, The Footballer & now brand ambassador of ENGN

Did you know Esha Deol was selected for the Indian national football team?

By

Rahul

Published: 9 Jun 2022 1:43 PM GMT


Brand ENGN has brought Esha Deol on board as the brand ambassador, as part of the association Esha Deol will also collaborate with female athletes.

Esha Deol is the perfect combination of someone who comes from a sporting background herself as loved playing football in monsoon and was also selected for the Indian national football team.


