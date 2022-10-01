Log In
Elavenil Valarivan wins gold in 10m rifle - National Games 2022

Gujarat's Elavenil Valarivan bagged gold in the 10m rifle at the first day of the 36th National Games.

One of India's top air rifle shooters Elavenil Valarivan clinched gold in the 10m individual event at the first day of the 36th National Games. A local at the event, the 23-year-old received massive support from her home crowd.

Valarivan beat 14-year-old Tilottama Sen for the top podium spot. Watch the medal moment here.

