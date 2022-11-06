Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cycling
The Ironman of Indian Army!
The only Army General in the world to complete the Ironman thrice!
"Once you make getting out of your comfort zone a habit, it reflects in the other aspects of your life."
From leading his troops to battle to completing his first Ironman triathlon at 58, Major General Vikram Dogra continues to set new benchmarks for himself and others!
Catch him in action at the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Goa, this November 13th.
