Cricket
'The Wall' of Indian cricket gears up for another challenge
A look into Rahul Dravid's journey as a player to the coach of the Indian men's cricket team
From being 'The Wall' to now being the head coach of the senior side, Rahul Dravid has taken up one challenge after the other for the betterment of Indian cricket.
The 48-year-old Dravid, one of the greatest ever to have played for India, has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years.
Watch the journey of 'Mr. Dependable' here.
