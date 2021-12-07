Log In
Cricket: Indian women shine bright in the 2021 WBBL

The 2021 Women's Big Bash League season saw the highest-ever participation by Indians till date.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-07T18:48:03+05:30

The Women's Big Bash League 2021 season saw the highest-ever participation by Indians with Harmanpreet Kaur returning as the Player of the Tournament.

Throughout the season, the WBBL saw some great performances by all the Indian players.

These phenomenal performances by the Indian players in the Australian league lead us to one same question – When will BCCI organize a full-fledged Women's IPL? After receiving her Player of the Tournament award, Harmanpreet Kaur also voiced her opinions on starting a WIPL and hoped the board would take action soon.

