Cricket
India is the Asia Cup Champion!!
Indian Women's cricket team crowned as the Asian Champion for the seventh time!
The Indian women's cricket team captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, stamped their authority as the best in the continent by winning the Asia Cup 2022 for the seventh time.
A complete show by both bat and bowl, the team were riding high on confidence after the historic Commonwealth Games silver and now with another successful tournament under their belt, they march forward chasing the T20 World Cup trophy next year. Watch the video.
