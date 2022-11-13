Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
T20 World Cup: From astrology to tears, India ends trophyless
Predictions by astrologers go wrong, India crash out of T20 World Cup.
The Indian cricket team exited the T20 World Cup 2022 after a disappointing loss against the English.
And, the commotion was inevitable! What also caught the headlines were the pre and post-match events. From predictions by astrologers to Rohit Sharma breaking down in tears, watch how the world reacted to this match.
Next Story