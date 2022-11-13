Log In
Cricket

T20 World Cup: From astrology to tears, India ends trophyless

Predictions by astrologers go wrong, India crash out of T20 World Cup.

Richa Singh

Published: 13 Nov 2022 5:49 PM GMT

The Indian cricket team exited the T20 World Cup 2022 after a disappointing loss against the English.

And, the commotion was inevitable! What also caught the headlines were the pre and post-match events. From predictions by astrologers to Rohit Sharma breaking down in tears, watch how the world reacted to this match.


Indian Sports Indian cricket Cricket World Cup 
