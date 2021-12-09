Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler in history to take all 10 wickets in Test cricket

The New Zealand left-arm spinner, Ajaz Patel, has become only the third bowler in history to take all the ten wickets in a Test match. The 33-year-old achieved this feat against India in the ongoing test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This feat also makes Patel only the second spinner to take all 10 wickets in an innings.



Ajaz Patel finished with figures of 10/119 in 47.5 overs at an economy of 2.49 runs per over. This is also the second time that any player has taken 10 wickets in an innings in a test match in India.

He also becomes the first-ever bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test innings away from home.

The previous two players to achieve this feat include England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble. While Laker achieved this feat against Australia way back in 1956 with figures of 10/53, Kumble replicated the feat against Pakistan in Delhi with figures of 10/74 in the year 1999.

What makes Ajaz Patel's achievement even sweeter is the fact that he was born in the city of Mumbai and started playing cricket in the famous maidans of the city before migrating to New Zealand for better opportunities.



