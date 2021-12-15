Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
83 takes us back to the golden era of the 1983 World Cup
The movie 83, featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, takes us back to the golden era of Indian cricket when the team won the 1983 World Cup.
Relive the golden era of India with "83" when the nation's greatest cricketing legends picked up the world cup trophy back in 1983 for the first time ever!
But apart from Kapil dev, do you know who all were there creating history?
Here are all the reasons why cricket fans shouldn't miss out on this.
