Chess

Gukesh D becomes youngest person to defeat world champion Magnus Carlsen

India boasts of a bunch of teenage chess superstars. One amongst them is Gukesh D who is catching attention due to his recent big win.

By

Richa Singh

Published: 18 Oct 2022 2:16 PM GMT

Joining his teenage compatriots R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi, Gukesh Dommaraju recently defeated Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen becoming the youngest chess player to do so.

The win came at the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. Earlier this year, Gukesh also become the youngest Indian to cross an ELO rating of 2700. Watch the video to know more.

Chess Indian Chess 
