Boxing

Nitu Ghanghas crowned world champion

Nitu Ghanghas becomes the World Champion in the 48 kg category following her CWG gold.

By

Richa Singh

Updated: 1 April 2023 6:25 AM GMT

The pugilist from Bhiwani has done it again. Nitu Ghanghas becomes the World Champion in the 48 kg category following her CWG gold.

The 22-year defeated the two-time Asian Championships medalist Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia by unanimous decision (5-0) in the finals. This is her journey to the top. Watch:


Boxing Indian Sports Mary Kom World Boxing Championships 
