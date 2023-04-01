Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
Nitu Ghanghas crowned world champion
Nitu Ghanghas becomes the World Champion in the 48 kg category following her CWG gold.
The pugilist from Bhiwani has done it again. Nitu Ghanghas becomes the World Champion in the 48 kg category following her CWG gold.
The 22-year defeated the two-time Asian Championships medalist Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia by unanimous decision (5-0) in the finals. This is her journey to the top. Watch:
